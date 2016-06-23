FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Ethicon cannot get rehearing on challenge to patent agency reviews
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 23, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Ethicon cannot get rehearing on challenge to patent agency reviews

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider medical device manufacturer Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc's challenge to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy that allows the same panel of judges to both decide to formally review the company's patent and later to cancel it.

In a dispute involving Ethicon's rival Covidien LP, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 10-1 to deny Ethicon, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a rehearing en banc. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman dissented, saying the process "imperils the public confidence in the fairness and correctness of these proceedings."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28QXri6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.