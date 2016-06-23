Ethicon cannot get rehearing on challenge to patent agency reviews

A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to reconsider medical device manufacturer Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc's challenge to a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy that allows the same panel of judges to both decide to formally review the company's patent and later to cancel it.

In a dispute involving Ethicon's rival Covidien LP, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit voted 10-1 to deny Ethicon, represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, a rehearing en banc. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman dissented, saying the process "imperils the public confidence in the fairness and correctness of these proceedings."

