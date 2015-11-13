Under the patent spotlight, Texas federal judge drops controversial rule

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, the busiest patent judge in the country by far, has decided to change a controversial rule in his court that critics had said showed how the Eastern District of Texas favors patent plaintiffs.

Gilstrap issued a standing order on Tuesday that eliminates the need to request his permission before filing a motion to dismiss an infringement case based on Section 101 of the Patent Act, which states that inventions claiming laws of nature or abstract ideas are not eligible for legal protection. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RUsIvF