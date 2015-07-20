Peace, love and a juicy trademark dispute

NEW YORK (Reuters) - GS Enterprises LLC cannot squeeze New York City’s Juice Generation out of a trademark on the phrase, “Peace Love And Juice,” without further review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with the juice chain and its attorney, Nigamnarayan Acharya of Seyfarth Shaw, that in denying the trademark, the PTO did not properly consider the weakness of GS’s registered marks, which include the words “Peace & Love.” The panel vacated the denial and told the PTO to take a second look at the case.

