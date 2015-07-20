FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peace, love and a juicy trademark dispute
July 20, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

Peace, love and a juicy trademark dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - GS Enterprises LLC cannot squeeze New York City’s Juice Generation out of a trademark on the phrase, “Peace Love And Juice,” without further review by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, a U.S. appeals court said on Monday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with the juice chain and its attorney, Nigamnarayan Acharya of Seyfarth Shaw, that in denying the trademark, the PTO did not properly consider the weakness of GS’s registered marks, which include the words “Peace & Love.” The panel vacated the denial and told the PTO to take a second look at the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JsZ6jf

