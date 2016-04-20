Graffiti was vandalism and cannot be copyrighted, fashion house argues

A Brooklyn graffiti artist does not have standing to bring a case for copyright infringement against an Italian fashion house that allegedly ripped off his mural for a dress worn by pop star Katy Perry because the work was an act of vandalism, the company and its designer have told a U.S. judge.

In a motion for summary judgment filed on Monday by lawyers at Maschoff Brennan and the One firm, Moschino SPA and Jeremy Scott asked U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson in Los Angeles to toss the case because the artist, Joseph Tierney, is an “unabashed felon.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23ZKLau