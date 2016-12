An inventor-led company that sued travel-booking website Kayak.com for patent infringement and lost said on Tuesday that it will appeal the judge's award of nearly $580,000 in attorneys' fees to the online travel-booking website.

New Jersey-based Source Search Technologies (SST) filed a notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, saying it will challenge the entire award of attorneys' fees to Stamford, Connecticut-based Kayak, which was represented by K&L Gates.

