FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kenyon & Kenyon dissolves, lawyers decamp to Andrews Kurth
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 30, 2016 / 12:26 AM / a year ago

Kenyon & Kenyon dissolves, lawyers decamp to Andrews Kurth

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The beleaguered Kenyon & Kenyon, one of the oldest names in intellectual property law, will dissolve as a firm while 55 of its last remaining lawyers join Houston-based Andrews Kurth, the firms jointly announced on Monday.

The Kenyon name will not disappear entirely, however. Though not structured as a merger, certain Andrews Kurth offices on the East and West coasts, and the firm's beefed-up intellectual property practice, will be marketed under the name Andrews Kurth Kenyon, the announcement said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bNdidY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.