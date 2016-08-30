Kenyon & Kenyon dissolves, lawyers decamp to Andrews Kurth

The beleaguered Kenyon & Kenyon, one of the oldest names in intellectual property law, will dissolve as a firm while 55 of its last remaining lawyers join Houston-based Andrews Kurth, the firms jointly announced on Monday.

The Kenyon name will not disappear entirely, however. Though not structured as a merger, certain Andrews Kurth offices on the East and West coasts, and the firm's beefed-up intellectual property practice, will be marketed under the name Andrews Kurth Kenyon, the announcement said.

