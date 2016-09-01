Days after announced closure, Kenyon & Kenyon sued for malpractice

Two days after Kenyon & Kenyon announced plans to dissolve, the intellectual property law firm was hit with a malpractice lawsuit by a Singapore-based company accusing it of failing to competently manage its patent portfolio and disclose a conflict.

Portus Singapore Pte Ltd, which describes itself as a provider of smart home and smart grid systems, filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against the New York-based law firm and two of its former attorneys.

