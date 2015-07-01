FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case from 1907 gives accused patent infringers a way out
July 1, 2015 / 12:09 AM / 2 years ago

Case from 1907 gives accused patent infringers a way out

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court gave companies that use patented products made by others to run their businesses a potential escape route from infringement lawsuits on Tuesday, ruling that a 108-year-old U.S. Supreme Court doctrine may be used to quash the claims.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with several retailers and their attorney, Steven Bauer of Proskauer Rose, that since software made by Oracle Corp was already cleared of infringing a patent owned by SpeedTrack, Inc in a separate case, the so-called Kessler doctrine bars claims against them as well.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NvGi64

