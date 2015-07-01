Case from 1907 gives accused patent infringers a way out

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court gave companies that use patented products made by others to run their businesses a potential escape route from infringement lawsuits on Tuesday, ruling that a 108-year-old U.S. Supreme Court doctrine may be used to quash the claims.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with several retailers and their attorney, Steven Bauer of Proskauer Rose, that since software made by Oracle Corp was already cleared of infringing a patent owned by SpeedTrack, Inc in a separate case, the so-called Kessler doctrine bars claims against them as well.

