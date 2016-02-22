FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heinz defeats claim it stole idea for Dip & Squeeze condiment packet
February 22, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Heinz defeats claim it stole idea for Dip & Squeeze condiment packet

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Illinois inventor Scott White’s “flash of genius” to create a condiment package that could be used for squeezing or dipping is now but a flash in the pan after a U.S. appeals court on Friday agreed with H.J. Heinz Co that it should never have been granted a patent.

The unanimous decision by a three-judge panel the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upholds a 2014 ruling by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to cancel White’s patent after Heinz claimed it was not actually new compared to previously known packaging innovations. Heinz was represented by Peter Pejic of Greenblum & Bernstein.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XHNrpG

