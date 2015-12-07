Suing 'John Does' over copyright perfectly acceptable, appeals court says

Dec 7 -

A U.S. appeals court has given its blessing to the controversial legal practice of suing alleged copyright infringers based only on a particular Internet address, in a dispute over the 2012 crime film “Killer Joe.”

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday said the company that owns the film’s copyright, Killer Joe Nevada LLC, did not have to pay attorneys’ fees for filing, and then dropping, an infringement lawsuit against defendant Leigh Leaverton. Killer Joe Nevada is represented by Keith Vogt of Vogt IP in Oak Park, Illinois.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QqMrUP