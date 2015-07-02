Kim Dotcom says seizure of millions in assets unconstitutional

(Reuters) - Kim Dotcom, the flamboyant Internet mogul who is fighting extradition to the U.S. on online piracy charges, told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that the seizure of millions of dollars in assets tied to his defunct Megaupload file-sharing service is unconstitutional.

Dotcom and several associates, along with his attorneys at Winston & Strawn, filed an appeal in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal, arguing the decision in March by a federal judge in Virginia to allow the forfeiture violates the constitutional right to due process.

