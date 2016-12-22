Judge again denies attorneys' fees in textbook copyright case

A federal judge in Manhattan has denied used-textbook importer Supap Kirtsaeng's motion for attorneys' fees for defeating a copyright infringement claim by publisher John Wiley & Sons in a case that has seen eight years of litigation and two trips to the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said Wednesday that Wiley had acted in good faith to protect its rights in what was then an unsettled area of copyright law, and that the publisher's objective reasonableness outweighed the other factors that Kirtsaeng said should justify an award, such as the high degree of success he had achieved.

