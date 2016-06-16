SCOTUS gives bookseller second chance at fees after copyright win

A Thai bookseller's request for $2 million in attorneys' fees after prevailing in a copyright dispute with educational publisher John Wiley & Sons must be reconsidered by a Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Supreme Court said on Thursday.

In a unanimous opinion the justices said the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had placed too much emphasis on whether the loser in copyright cases had reasonable arguments, which lower courts had interpreted to mean fees could never be awarded. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UytphR