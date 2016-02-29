Koh would bring tech savvy to 9th Circuit, observers say

By Andrew Chung

Having steeped in the bitter smartphone war between Apple and Samsung and presided over other complicated technology cases over the years, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh would bring the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals the kind of Silicon Valley understanding that is currently missing, attorneys and experts say.

President Barack Obama nominated Koh on Thursday to serve on the appeals court, which is based in San Francisco, not far from the headquarters of some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Apple and Google. In announcing the nomination, Obama said Koh was a “first-rate jurist with unflagging integrity and evenhandedness.”

