FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Koh would bring tech savvy to 9th Circuit, observers say
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#bjdevtest
February 29, 2016 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

Koh would bring tech savvy to 9th Circuit, observers say

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

Having steeped in the bitter smartphone war between Apple and Samsung and presided over other complicated technology cases over the years, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh would bring the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals the kind of Silicon Valley understanding that is currently missing, attorneys and experts say.

President Barack Obama nominated Koh on Thursday to serve on the appeals court, which is based in San Francisco, not far from the headquarters of some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Apple and Google. In announcing the nomination, Obama said Koh was a “first-rate jurist with unflagging integrity and evenhandedness.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21DgtsV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.