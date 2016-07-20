Federal Circuit: Halo no help to Kohler in willful infringement case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday affirmed a $6 million award against the Kohler Company for willfully infringing a competitor's patents on a marine generator with lower carbon monoxide emissions, rejecting the company's argument that the jury's finding of willfulness should be vacated in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejected all of Kohler's challenges to the 2013 verdict for WBIP LLC, saying that nothing in the Supreme Court's June 13 ruling in Halo v. Pulse Electronics would help its position.

