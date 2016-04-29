FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit refuses TC Heartland venue transfer in patent spat
April 29, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Federal Circuit refuses TC Heartland venue transfer in patent spat

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday dashed the hopes of many high technology companies that a legal dispute over water flavorings could ebb the relentless tide of patent lawsuits they face in a single district in rural east Texas.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied TC Heartland LLC and its Hughes Hubbard & Reed attorneys’ request to force a Delaware federal court to transfer a patent infringement suit filed against it by Kraft Heinz Co to the company’s Indiana home base.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/26CkBg7

