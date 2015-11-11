Kraft not patent troll trying to coerce settlement, company tells appeals court

Hoping to keep its patent infringement lawsuit against a rival in Delaware, the Kraft Heinz Co told a U.S. appeals court that it is not like some patent owners who sue in East Texas in order to extract settlements and there is no need to alter current laws on where infringement suits may be filed.

Kraft “is not a non-practicing entity that concocts transparently opportunistic connections to the Eastern District of Texas to be able to sue there under questionable patents and coerce unfair settlements,” the company told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Monday in a filing by its lawyers at Dinsmore & Shohl.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1iTDBld