Tackle co fishing for trademark win fails to butter up 7th Circuit
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
March 3, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Tackle co fishing for trademark win fails to butter up 7th Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

It is a tale of two Land O’ Lakes, but neither can make a case for violating the other’s trademark because they are simply too different, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The company on one side of the dispute is an agricultural cooperative that makes milk, butter, and has billions of dollars in annual sales. The other is a tiny tackle business owned by James Hugunin, who in 1997 won a Wisconsin fishing tournament by catching a 51-inch muskie using his own special lure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Qtxuly

