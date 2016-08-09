FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Jaguar gets $2 mln in legal fees after killing dashboard patent
#Westlaw News
August 9, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Jaguar gets $2 mln in legal fees after killing dashboard patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A patent licensing company that had its patent on a specialized automobile dashboard canceled by a federal judge has been ordered to pay $2 million in legal fees to the carmaker it sued, Jaguar Land Rover.

The fee award against Vehicle Interface Technologies LLC follows Delaware U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews' ruling last December that the company's patent infringment lawsuit against Jaguar had been "baseless."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2baSD4V

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
