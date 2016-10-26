FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Largan, Samsung settle camera lens patent dispute
October 26, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 10 months ago

Largan, Samsung settle camera lens patent dispute

Eric M. Johnson

1 Min Read

Taiwan's Largan Precision Co, which makes smartphone camera lenses for some of the world's largest tech firms, has settled its patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics for an undisclosed sum, court documents show.

The two companies' jointly filed motion of dismissal, signed on Monday by U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo in San Diego, comes three years after Largan sued Samsung for infringing six of its imaging lens patents in the tech giant's Galaxy Note and S series phones.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eEMphb

