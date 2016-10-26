Largan, Samsung settle camera lens patent dispute

Taiwan's Largan Precision Co, which makes smartphone camera lenses for some of the world's largest tech firms, has settled its patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics for an undisclosed sum, court documents show.

The two companies' jointly filed motion of dismissal, signed on Monday by U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo in San Diego, comes three years after Largan sued Samsung for infringing six of its imaging lens patents in the tech giant's Galaxy Note and S series phones.

