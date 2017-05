More than 50 companies, including Facebook Inc and Cisco Systems Inc, have urged the Trump administration to keep Michelle Lee on as director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The companies, which are mostly in the technology and retail sectors, said in a letter to President Trump and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Tuesday that Lee's efforts at the PTO have led to the issuance of fewer low-quality patents and a decrease in abusive litigation.

