LendingTree patents invalid, Federal Circuit rules in Zillow case

A federal appeals court on Monday threw out LendingTree's patent infringement lawsuit against Zillow Inc ruling that the online loan marketplace's patents relate to ideas that are "long prevalent in our financial system" and are not bona fide inventions.

As Zillow, a popular Internet real estate site, and its attorneys at Fenwick & West had argued, the claims of two patents, which deal with applying for loans and receiving offers, are abstract and the use of a computer program to organize the process is "of no consequence," a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said.

