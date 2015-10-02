U.S. corporations watch as printer rivals spar over patent rights

(Reuters) - Though on the surface a case about laser printer cartridges, a patent dispute that attracted a large crowd to a U.S. appeals court on Friday could have a major impact on how businesses engage in international trade.

Lexmark International Inc and a cartridge reseller, Impression Products Inc, brought their fight to a full slate of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, over whether Lexmark should be able to sue Impression for patent infringement for reselling Lexmark cartridges in the U.S. that had been first sold abroad.

