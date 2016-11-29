FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court relists challenge to Lexmark patent-law ruling
November 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Supreme Court relists challenge to Lexmark patent-law ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave itself a few more days to consider whether to review a dispute over the resale of "single use" printer toner cartridges, a move that could signal the court's interest in the extent to which patent owners can control the use of their products after sale.

West Virginia-based Impression Products wants the justices to overturn a 10-2 decision by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which ruled in February that Impression infringed Lexmark International's patents by selling refurbished Lexmark cartridges that originally were sold with "single use" or "no resale" restrictions in the U.S. and abroad.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gBE0M4

