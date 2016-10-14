FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Administration backs U.S. Supreme Court review of Lexmark patent exhaustion ruling
October 14, 2016 / 11:04 AM / 10 months ago

Administration backs U.S. Supreme Court review of Lexmark patent exhaustion ruling

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court should overturn a ruling that allows Lexmark International to sue aftermarket resellers of its "single use" toner cartridges for patent infringement, the Obama administration said Wednesday in a brief filed with the high court.

Acting Solicitor General Ian Heath Gershengorn urged the high court to review a decision by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which ruled 10-2 in February that a West Virginia company, Impression Products, had infringed Lexmark's patents by marketing refurbished Lexmark cartridges that originally were sold with "single use" or "no resale" restrictions in the U.S. and abroad.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eafoKZ

