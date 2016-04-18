FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court declines second review of $45 mln patent verdict against Limelight
April 18, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Supreme Court declines second review of $45 mln patent verdict against Limelight

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to revisit a decision by a federal appeals court reinstating a $45 million verdict against Limelight Networks Inc for infringing rival Akamai Technologies Inc’s patent for managing web images and video.

In denying Limelight’s petition for certiorari, filed by Kellogg Huber Hansen Todd Evans & Figel, the court left intact an en banc ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that found Limelight liable because it had control over its customers’ use of its services to deliver media content over the Internet.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pc4Nif

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
