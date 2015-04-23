Arnold & Porter adds 8-lawyer IP litigation team in Silicon Valley

(Reuters) - Intellectual property litigator James Otteson, who left Wilson Sonsini to form his own boutique five years ago, is moving with seven other lawyers to Arnold & Porter in Silicon Valley, the firm announced Wednesday.

Otteson’s nine-attorney boutique, Agility IP Law, shut its doors last week. Otteson said one reason he moved back to a big firm is that larger technology companies want to hire larger law firms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OgUFzZ