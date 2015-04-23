FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arnold & Porter adds 8-lawyer IP litigation team in Silicon Valley
April 23, 2015

Arnold & Porter adds 8-lawyer IP litigation team in Silicon Valley

Christine Simmons

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intellectual property litigator James Otteson, who left Wilson Sonsini to form his own boutique five years ago, is moving with seven other lawyers to Arnold & Porter in Silicon Valley, the firm announced Wednesday.

Otteson’s nine-attorney boutique, Agility IP Law, shut its doors last week. Otteson said one reason he moved back to a big firm is that larger technology companies want to hire larger law firms.

