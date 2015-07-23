L'Oreal asks judge to toss patent lawyer's whistleblower case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - L‘Oreal USA has asked a U.S. judge to throw out a lawsuit by its former head of patents claiming the company fired him for refusing to file patent applications on inventions he considered of poor quality and unpatentable.

In a motion to dismiss filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday, L‘Oreal and its attorney Christopher Carton of K&L Gates, said the former patent attorney, Steven Trzaska, has no basis on which to file a claim under New Jersey’s whistleblower law, the Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA).

