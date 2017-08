Steven Trzaska will try to convince the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral arguments next Wednesday to reverse a ruling by a federal judge in New Jersey, who agreed with L'Oreal, and its attorneys at K&L Gates, that New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA) did not apply to the quota dispute.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ePhNbT