Former L'Oreal patent attorney's whistleblower suit thrown out

A U.S. judge has tossed a lawsuit by patent attorney Steven Trzaska against his former employer, L‘Oreal USA, saying the claim that he was fired for refusing to file patent applications he considered of poor quality did not fall under New Jersey’s whistleblower law.

In an opinion released on Friday, U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton in Newark, New Jersey, granted a request to dismiss the case filed by L‘Oreal and its K&L Gates attorneys, saying Trzaska’s complaint showed merely a disagreement over the company’s business practices, to which the state’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act (CEPA) does not apply.

