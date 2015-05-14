Madonna cannot be sued in Hard Candy trademark case

(Reuters) - Though Madonna helped create the luxury gym brand Hard Candy Fitness and her image is closely associated with the company, the 56-year-old pop star has been let off the hook in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Hard Candy, a cosmetics line for teens that retails at Wal-Mart.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami issued a ruling on Wednesday granting Madonna and her attorney, Yano Rubinstein of Rubinstein Law, their request that she and her manager, Guy Oseary, and the company they co-own, MGHCandy, be dismissed from the case for lack of jurisdiction.

