Madonna cannot be sued in Hard Candy trademark case
May 14, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 2 years ago

Madonna cannot be sued in Hard Candy trademark case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Though Madonna helped create the luxury gym brand Hard Candy Fitness and her image is closely associated with the company, the 56-year-old pop star has been let off the hook in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Hard Candy, a cosmetics line for teens that retails at Wal-Mart.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Miami issued a ruling on Wednesday granting Madonna and her attorney, Yano Rubinstein of Rubinstein Law, their request that she and her manager, Guy Oseary, and the company they co-own, MGHCandy, be dismissed from the case for lack of jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JLsByv

