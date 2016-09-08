FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Porn company Malibu Media cannot sue former lawyer in California
September 8, 2016

Porn company Malibu Media cannot sue former lawyer in California

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Porn producer Malibu Media cannot sue its former lead lawyer for professional malpractice in federal court in California because a similar case is already underway in Florida, a U.S. judge has ruled, granting the attorney's motion to dismiss.

U.S. District Judge Manuel Real in Los Angeles agreed with the lawyer, Keith Lipscomb, and his attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson, that he should throw out the case to allow for a parallel action in state court in Miami to proceed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cI9FLG

