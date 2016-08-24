Porn producer's subpoena power in piracy suits upheld by federal judge

A federal judge on Tuesday green-lighted pornography producer Malibu Media's ability to subpoena an Internet provider to identify a man it claims has repeatedly downloaded its adult films illegally.

In a ruling denying the still unidentified defendant's motion to quash the subpoena, U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke in Central Islip, New York said Malibu had offered credible testimony that the technology it uses to identify copyright infringers overcomes the skepticism over its accuracy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bNlXxI