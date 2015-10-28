FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 28, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Porn producer Malibu Media tries to save subpoena power in copyright case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Saying it has a constitutional right to seek legal redress, porn producer Malibu Media has told a federal judge it should be allowed to subpoena an Internet provider to identify a man it claims has repeatedly downloaded its adult films illegally.

In court papers filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Malibu and its attorney Jacqueline James of the James Law Firm said that denying a subpoena for the man’s name and address would leave it with “no remedy for online copyright infringement.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WilPKV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.