Porn producer Malibu Media tries to save subpoena power in copyright case

Saying it has a constitutional right to seek legal redress, porn producer Malibu Media has told a federal judge it should be allowed to subpoena an Internet provider to identify a man it claims has repeatedly downloaded its adult films illegally.

In court papers filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Malibu and its attorney Jacqueline James of the James Law Firm said that denying a subpoena for the man’s name and address would leave it with “no remedy for online copyright infringement.”

