a year ago
Porn producer Malibu Media argues to sue Florida lawyer in California
August 19, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Porn producer Malibu Media argues to sue Florida lawyer in California

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Porn producer Malibu Media, known for filing thousands of copyright infringement lawsuits against alleged online pirates, has asked a federal judge to allow a professional malpractice case against its former lead lawyer to go ahead in California.

In documents filed early Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Malibu opposed a motion by defendant Keith Lipscomb to dismiss its lawsuit or, alternatively, stay it in favor of his own lawsuit against the company in Florida.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bidjJA

