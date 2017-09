(Reuters) - Pajamas with the words “Get Lucky” scrawled across the chest are the latest target of Florida wholesaler Marcel Fashions Group, Inc, which has sued retailer Kmart Corp for trademark infringement.

Marcel Fashions, which manufactures and distributes garments from its Miami, Florida base, has a trademark for the phrase “Get Lucky” on clothing and has used it since 1986, according to court papers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KlGs2S