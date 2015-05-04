FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
America Invents Act turns caregiver's patent marking win into loss
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 4, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

America Invents Act turns caregiver's patent marking win into loss

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California man who sought to make exercise equipment adapted for his frail, elderly father could not accuse Nautilus Inc of falsely marking its products as patented because he was not in competition with the company, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling tossing out Ponani Sukumar’s suit for lack of standing, handing a win to Nautilus and its lawyer Patrick Kearns of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FLuHiC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.