America Invents Act turns caregiver's patent marking win into loss

(Reuters) - A California man who sought to make exercise equipment adapted for his frail, elderly father could not accuse Nautilus Inc of falsely marking its products as patented because he was not in competition with the company, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a lower court ruling tossing out Ponani Sukumar’s suit for lack of standing, handing a win to Nautilus and its lawyer Patrick Kearns of Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker.

