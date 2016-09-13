Animation patent saved, software makers exhale

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a patent on 3D animation technology, whose previous cancellation by a lower court judge had prompted some software makers to warn that the decision put their industry at risk.

Effectively allowing lawsuits against a slew of videogame publishers to go ahead, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled in favor of visual effects company McRO, and its MoloLamken attorneys, that two of the company's patents were not invalid for covering an abstract idea, rather than a bona fide invention.

