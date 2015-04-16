FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Companies settle bitter feud over arthritis drug patents
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 16, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Companies settle bitter feud over arthritis drug patents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The two pharmaceutical manufacturers that have been clashing for more than a year over patents on an injectable form of the potent arthritis drug methotrexate have decided to settle all litigation between them, the companies announced on Thursday.

Antares Pharma and Medac Pharma said they will drop all legal actions against one another in New Jersey and Delaware federal courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s appeal board, and the Technical Board of the European Patent Office, according to the announcements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CQEzSZ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.