Companies settle bitter feud over arthritis drug patents

(Reuters) - The two pharmaceutical manufacturers that have been clashing for more than a year over patents on an injectable form of the potent arthritis drug methotrexate have decided to settle all litigation between them, the companies announced on Thursday.

Antares Pharma and Medac Pharma said they will drop all legal actions against one another in New Jersey and Delaware federal courts, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s appeal board, and the Technical Board of the European Patent Office, according to the announcements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CQEzSZ