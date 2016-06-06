On second round, Federal Circuit still finds Medtronic infringes NuVasive patent

Medical device manufacturer Medtronic PLC cannot escape a jury finding that it infringed rival NuVasive Inc’s surgical nerve monitoring technology, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit disagreed with arguments by Medtronic’s attorneys at Kirkland & Ellis that in light of a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Commil USA v. Cisco Systems, it could not be found to have induced infringement because it did not have sufficient knowledge that surgeons using its device would infringe NuVasive’s patent.

