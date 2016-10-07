FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Merck asks justices to change how Federal Circuit reviews PTO trials
October 7, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Merck asks justices to change how Federal Circuit reviews PTO trials

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider a bid by drugmaker Merck & Co to change how a federal appeals court reviews decisions on patent validity made by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Merck, represented by Alston & Bird, is hoping that the court, if it takes the case, will agree that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is using a standard of review that is too deferential to the factual findings made by the PTO in its inter partes review procedure, which led its patent on a folic acid treatment to be invalidated.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dJTH2x

