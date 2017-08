Merck & Co Inc has agreed to pay $19.5 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming its cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda infringed a patent held by PDL BioPharma Inc.

PDL BioPharma, which was represented by Irell & Manella, announced the settlement on Monday. As part of the deal, PDL BioPharma will grant Merck a royalty-free license to certain of its patents for use with Keytruda.

