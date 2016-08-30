FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Judge invalidates Merck's NuvaRing patent claims
August 30, 2016 / 12:21 AM / a year ago

Judge invalidates Merck's NuvaRing patent claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Delaware has struck down Merck & Co's patent infringement claims against Actavis' Warner Chilcott unit, which is seeking to sell a generic version of the NuvaRing contraceptive.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Sleet in Wilmington, Delaware found on Friday that the claims Merck asserted under the NuvaRing patent were obvious, and therefore invalid, in light of an earlier patent application by the device's inventor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bEvkQP

