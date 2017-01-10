Supreme Court will not hear patent dispute over Bayer contraceptives

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Merck & Cie's appeal of a lower court's ruling invalidating its patent on a vitamin B compound used in Bayer AG birth control pills, clearing the way for the launch of generic versions of the contraceptives.

The justices left intact a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that the inventions described in the patent were commercially offered for sale more than a year before the patent application was filed, which is prohibited by the "on-sale bar" of the U.S. Patent Act.

