Q&A: USPTO Director Michelle Lee on 'trolls', patent reforms and women in tech
June 9, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: USPTO Director Michelle Lee on 'trolls', patent reforms and women in tech

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Born and raised in California’s Silicon Valley, Michelle Lee now heads the agency charged with protecting high tech and other innovations in the United States.

Confirmed in March as the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Lee has spent her life around technology. A child of Chinese immigrants, she helped her electrical engineer father build a hand-held radio. She went on to study electrical engineering herself, and then computer science, both at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She also holds a law degree from Stanford Law School.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QHWXnL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
