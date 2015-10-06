FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge clears up $600 mln patent headache for Allergan
October 6, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge clears up $600 mln patent headache for Allergan

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A $600 million patent licensing dispute over the use of Botox to treat migraine headaches has been resolved in Allergan PLC’s favor with a U.S. judge scolding Miotox LLC for making “tedious and convoluted” arguments to prove its case.

U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles on Monday agreed with Allergan that it should not have to pay Miotox royalties for all migraine-related sales of Botox, Wright said, since Miotox’s main patent expired last year and its new patents were narrow in scope.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OWM30U

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
