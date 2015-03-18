Outright win elusive for Apple in mobile phone patent appeal

(Reuters) - In a Tuesday ruling that was not a definitive win for either side, the Federal Circuit held that while Apple Inc was not liable for infringing a mobile phone technology patent owned by Nokia Corp, Sony Corp and another entity, it may later be found liable for infringing another.

The decision from a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reviewed a series of rulings from Delaware federal court involving four patents in an lawsuit plaintiff MobileMedia Ideas LLC filed against Apple in 2010.

