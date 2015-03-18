FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Outright win elusive for Apple in mobile phone patent appeal
March 18, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

Outright win elusive for Apple in mobile phone patent appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a Tuesday ruling that was not a definitive win for either side, the Federal Circuit held that while Apple Inc was not liable for infringing a mobile phone technology patent owned by Nokia Corp, Sony Corp and another entity, it may later be found liable for infringing another.

The decision from a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reviewed a series of rulings from Delaware federal court involving four patents in an lawsuit plaintiff MobileMedia Ideas LLC filed against Apple in 2010.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BS21SM

