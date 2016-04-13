Apple cannot dodge MobileMedia patent after Federal Circuit remand

A federal judge has rejected another bid by Apple Inc to get rid of a mobile phone patent that a U.S. appeals court said should not have been knocked out of a lawsuit filed by licensor MobileMedia Ideas LLC.

In a ruling on Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware, refused a motion by Apple and its O‘Melveny & Myers attorneys to rule on summary judgment that Apple does not infringe the patent or that it is invalid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/22tLkXj