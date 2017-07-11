Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc and Novartis AG's Sandoz unit
took Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to trial Tuesday in a
long-running suit over patent infringement that seeks hundreds
of millions of dollars in damages over Amphastar's generic
version of the blockbuster blood-thinner Lovenox.
Sophie Wang, a lawyer for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based
biotech company Momenta, told jurors in Boston federal court
that Amphastar knowingly infringed Momenta's patent, obtained
after years of research into complex sugar molecules by
co-founder Ganesh Kaundinya.
