Momenta seeks $938 million from Amphastar at drug patent trial's end

A lawyer for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc urged a federal jury on Thursday to force Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to pay $938 million for infringing a patent the drugmaker held through its production of a generic version of the blood-thinner Lovenox.

The damages request came at the end of a trial in federal court in Boston in a long-running lawsuit pitting Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Momenta and its partner, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit, against Amphastar.

