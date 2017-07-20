FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Momenta seeks $938 million from Amphastar at drug patent trial's end
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
U.S.
Soon out of prison, O.J. still handcuffed by financial claims
Strong growth in cloud business drives Microsoft results
Earnings
Strong growth in cloud business drives Microsoft results
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 20, 2017 / 10:44 PM / an hour ago

Momenta seeks $938 million from Amphastar at drug patent trial's end

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc urged a federal jury on Thursday to force Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to pay $938 million for infringing a patent the drugmaker held through its production of a generic version of the blood-thinner Lovenox.

The damages request came at the end of a trial in federal court in Boston in a long-running lawsuit pitting Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Momenta and its partner, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit, against Amphastar.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vGmZ7F

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.